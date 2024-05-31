UTV, golf cart use approved at Banner reservoir

Utility vehicles, golf carts and other low-speed vehicles are now allowed at Banner Creek Reservoir with a $50 permit, it has been reported.

During Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, a policy that allows work-site utility vehicles, micro utility trucks, low-speed vehicles and golf carts on the roads at the reservoir was approved.

“We’ve had a lot more requests to allow them in the last two years,” said Kurt Zibell, Banner Creek Reservoir director. “More and more people are using them. They want to be able to swing through and say ‘hi’ to someone when they are out and about on them.”

Permits, which consist of a sticker for the vehicle, can be purchased during regular business hours at the Banner Creek Reservoir office for $50, and they are valid for the calendar year.

In order to obtain a permit, vehicle owners must provide a valid, unrestricted driver’s license, photos of the vehicle and proof of liability insurance and pay the fee.

“We’re going to treat them exactly like regular vehicles. They will not be on the trails or anything like that. They are not here for off-roading,” Zibell said. “It’s just for people who are out and about and might want to stop by. Now they are welcome to do so.”

All work-site utility vehicles, micro utility trucks, low-speed vehicles and golf carts used at the reservoir must have headlights, brake lights and taillights if they are operated between sunset and sunrise, according to the new policy.

Vehicles must not carry more passengers than designated seats, and occupants must wear a seatbelt if the vehicle provides them. All drivers must be of legal age.

Failing to register and pay the permit fee will result in the owner being asked to leave the park.

If someone with a permit fails to follow the reservoir rules, they will also be asked to leave the park.

