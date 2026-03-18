UTV accident claims life of Effingham man

An Effingham man died as the result of a Sunday, March 8 accident involving two UTVs in Jefferson County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Nicholas Brull, 20, a 2024 graduate of Atchison County Community High School, was identified yesterday (Tuesday) by the KHP as the victim of the accident, which occurred at about 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Half Mound Road and Coal Creek Road, about four and a half miles north of Valley Falls.

According to the KHP report, the two UTVs, a Honda and a Polaris, were both eastbound on Half Mound Road, traveling abreast of each other, when the rear passenger in the Honda UTV, later identified as Brull, left the vehicle while it was in motion, then was struck by the Polaris UTV.

No other injuries were noted in the accident, which remains under investigation, it was reported.