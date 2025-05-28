USD 336 notes eight retirements this spring

Eight teachers and staff members - with a combined 154 years of service to Holton - are retiring from the district at the end of the school year, it has been reported.

Judy Ireland has spent 34 years in the district, including 27 years as a science and English Language Arts teacher at the middle school, two years as the art teacher at the elementary school and five years as a fifth-grade teacher.

Louise Tanking is retiring after nine years with the district. Tanking retired in November but has served this past year as a full-time elementary building substitute teacher. Before that, Tanking taught second grade for two years and fourth grade for one year at the elementary school.

Jay Gilliland has spent 19 years in the district in a variety of roles. For the past eight school years, Gilliland has taught social studies at the middle school. He also taught seventh-grade Social Studies.

Brandan Giltner is retiring after serving as the high school assistant principal and the district athletic director for the past three years.

Tom Sextro has spent 28 years in the district as the technology director. Before coming to Holton, Sextro taught math and computer science at USD 380 Centralia. He also was an assistant football, basketball and track coach when he worked there.

In addition, Deb Synder is retiring after 29 years as an elementary school receptionist, Mike Porter after 12 years as the district maintenance director and Karen Beightel after 20 years working in the district office in human resources and payroll.

