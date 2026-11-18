On Monday evening, Nov. 9, the Holton school board approved a school bond resolution not to exceed $22 million for improvements primarily to the middle school and high school. The public notice announcing the school bond resolution is published on Page 8 of this edition of The Holton Recorder.

The bond resolution is a notice of intent from the school district to apply for permission to vote and issue school bonds in excess of the school district’s general bond debt limitation.

Addressing the electors of USD 336, the public notice states that “you are hereby notified’’ that the Holton school board “will make and file its application with the State Board of Education, together with proof of publication of this notice, for permission to vote general obligation bonds…’’ for the purpose of paying for costs to construct, furnish and equip the following - additions and renovations to the existing middle school, improvements and renovations to the existing high school, district wide security improvements, improvements and renovations to the existing football facility and track, a new multi-purpose building and, if sufficient bond proceeds remain, improvements and renovations to any other Holton school facility within the district.

The bond issue, if approved, would also cover the cost of issuance and interest on the bonds during construction of the project.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.