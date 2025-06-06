USD 336 to explain budgeting process at June 17 public meeting

Holton USD 336 will host a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, at the Holton Middle School Library for the purpose of explaining the school budgeting process to school patrons. An advertisement published in The Holton Recorder on June 4 asked patrons to “give input on the budget and learn about the process” at this public meeting.

Holton Superintendent Trevor Ashcraft and Holton Special Education Director Amy Haussler are expected to lead the meeting.

The ad in The Recorder also touted the meeting as a time to learn about the budgeting process, understand the external factors, review the district needs assessment/strategic plan, explore the connectedness of the HSEC budget and provide input for the 2025-26 budget development.

“We are excited to offer this collaborative opportunity with the community to provide transparent information about the USD 336 budget and to seek community input as we develop the 2025-26 budget,” said Supt. Ashcraft. “Our goal is to ensure that our district budget reflects the needs and priorities of our students and community. This meeting will provide clarity on how district budget operates, what aspects of the budget and funding are within the control of the district, and will serve as a vital forum to collect feedback on the priorities of the district prior to setting the upcoming budget.”

“The community’s input will help emphasize the goals and targets set in the community-based Strategic Plan created last spring,” he added.