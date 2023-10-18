USD 336 board donates telescope to BCSC in honor of Ford

A resolution to donate a telescope to the Banner Creek Science Center and to name it the Mike Ford Memorial Telecope was approved on a 6-0 vote of the Holton school board here Monday evening. Ford, who was a current member of the school board when he died recently, was a local educator for 22 years and school board member for 15 years.

The resolution read as follows: “WHEREAS, the Holton Board of Education (“Board”) acknowledges the importance of honoring the legacy of individuals who have made significant contributions to our educational community; WHEREAS, the late Mike Ford served as a dedicated and esteemed member of the Board, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the betterment of education in our district; WHEREAS, the Board is currently in possession of a valuable telescope, which it has been leasing, and desires to make a meaningful and lasting tribute to the memory of Mike Ford by naming this telescope in his honor; WHEREAS, the Banner Creek Science Center (“BCSC”) is a respected institution dedicated to scientific education and exploration, and is an appropriate recipient for this donation; WHEREAS, the Board seeks to promote and support the educational and scientific mission of BCSC through this donation;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Holton Board of Education hereby authorizes and approves the donation of the telescope in possession of the Board to the Banner Creek Science Center and further designates that this telescope shall be named the “Mike Ford Memorial Telescope” in honor of the late Mike Ford. FURTHER RESOLVED that the Superintendent of Schools, is hereby authorized and directed to coordinate the logistics of the transfer of the Mike Ford Memorial Telescope to BCSC, including any necessary paperwork, agreements, or arrangements. FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated service and lasting impact of Mike Ford, a former board member, and believes that the naming of the telescope in his memory is a fitting tribute to his legacy. FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board extends its best wishes to BCSC for the successful utilization of the Mike Ford Memorial Telescope in its educational programs and scientific endeavors.”

“Holton meant so much to Mike,” said Karen Ford, his wife, at the meeting. “You all meant so much to Mike, too.”

“We will make good use of the telescope,” said Cari Andrews of the BCSC at the meeting. “We will honor Mike when we use it every time.”

