U.S. 75 south of Mayetta being resurfaced

A road resurfacing project on southbound U.S. Highway 75 between Mayetta and north Topeka is under way, affecting all travelers and those who commute from Holton and elsewhere in Jackson County to Topeka on a daily basis, according to Kansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Kate Craft.

Resurfacing work on U.S. 75 between N.W. 62nd Street in Shawnee County and 158th Road near Mayetta in Jackson County — about 13 miles — began this past Monday, and the work is expected to be completed in August, weather permitting, Craft said.

“The project includes concrete patching and overlay work, as well as edge wedge and rumble strips on the southbound U.S. 75 lanes and crossover medians within the project corridor,” Craft said. “Work will be done one lane at a time, in smaller sections of about two to three miles.”

The work is expected to affect the morning commute for those who travel to Topeka for work, it was reported. That part of U.S. 75 handles between 8,000 and 12,000 vehicles daily, according to KDOT traffic count maps.

It will be similar to an overlay project that took place along the highway’s northbound lanes between north Topeka and Mayetta in 2019, so northbound traffic is not likely to be affected, although Craft said the project will include “crossover medians” in that area, as well as entrance and exit ramps at 150th Road.

According to Craft, the project schedule will begin with concrete patching work at the north end of the project and moving southward into Shawnee County — work that will also be done in smaller sections, but is expected to require only daytime lane reductions when and where crews are at work.

“Lane closures and speed reductions in the active work zone will stay in place during non-working hours while concrete patching work is being done,” she said. “Temporary traffic will include cones, signage and barricades.”

Bettis Asphalt and Construction Inc., of Topeka, is the prime contractor on the project, KDOT reported.

Work will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday, as well as on Saturdays as needed. Traffic control and lane reductions will remain in place during non-working hours.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert and follow posted signs in all work zones. For current road conditions, visit KanDrive.gov or call 5-1-1.