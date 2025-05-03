Two quit county planning commission

Delbert Boling and Shawn Henderson have resigned from the Jackson County Planning Commission as members of the board continue to discuss potential regulations for commercial solar projects in the county.

In October, the Jackson County Commission approved a resolution to add two new positions to the planning commission, increasing the number of board members from seven to nine.

Following the resignation of Boling and Henderson, there are currently seven members on the commission, including Richard Lake, Jonathan Wimer, Luke Kennedy, Ben Pruett, Chris Abernathy, Bob Phillips and Victoria Gilliland.

The planning commission held special work sessions on Jan. 23 and Feb. 13 to work through some of the proposed solar regulations drafted by the county commissioners and referred to the planning commission for review. No comments from the public were allowed during the work sessions.

An additional work session is planned for tomorrow night, Feb. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public can attend, but no comments will be allowed.

During recent county commission meetings, the commissioners said the planning commission has the authority to change, accept or reject the proposed regulations.

“We don’t want them back. We don’t want them to rush the process. We’re not asking that,” Commissioner Mark Pruett said. “The regulations are theirs to do with whatever they want. They can take as long as they need.”

The planning commission’s final recommendations will go to the county commissioners for final approval.

