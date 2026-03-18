Two interviewed for zoning administrator position

Two interviews were conducted on Monday morning for a new zoning administrator for Jackson County.

The Jackson County commissioners met in executive twice for 30 minutes each to conduct interviews with Steven Duryea and Justen Selley for the position.

No action was taken back in open session following the interviews, it was reported.

In early February, the commissioners agreed to advertise for a full-time county zoning administrator and to separate the zoning and planning office from the appraiser’s office.

The top responsibility of the new position will be to administer and enforce the zoning regulations in the county comprehensive plan, as well as serve as a liaison to the planning commission and board of zoning appeals.

The zoning administrator will also be in charge of the county’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan and assist the public and developers with zoning inquiries, proposals and applications.

The county previously employed a planning and zoning director that was separate from the county appraiser, it was reported.

In the fall of 2011, after Darrin Reith resigned from his position as the planning and zoning director, the county commission passed a resolution to merge the two offices.

The resolution transferred the responsibilities of the planning and zoning office, which was located on the first floor of the Courthouse, to the appraiser’s office, which is located on the second floor.

Once a new zoning administrator is hired, a new zoning and planning office will be set up back on the first floor of the Courthouse. That space is currently being used for storage.

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