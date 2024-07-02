Two injured in house fire

A Hoyt woman and a local firefighter were transported to area hospitals after an early morning fire destroyed a home at 104 Highland Ave. on Monday, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported.

At 6:20 a.m. that day, a neighbor called 911 to report the fire at the home, which was owned by Cara Evans and located just north of Royal Valley High School.

Evans was the only occupant in the home, and she was transported by Jackson County EMS to a Topeka hospital after receiving severe burns from the fire, it was reported. She was later transported to The University of Kansas Medical Center Burn Unit, Sheriff Morse said.

Hoyt firefighter Jeff Moszeter was also transported from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital after suffering a “cardiac event” at the scene of the fire, it was reported.

Fire crews from Hoyt, Mayetta, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and Soldier Township arrived on the scene and battled the blaze.

A portion of First Street in Hoyt was closed due to the fire, which prompted vehicles arriving at both the elementary and high schools to be rerouted.

Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which has not been released.

Evans is the general manager at the Dollar General store in Mayetta, and family members are raising funds and collecting items to help with her recovery.

Monetary donations can be made through Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tvmsds-lets-help-cara

To drop off clothing and donations for Evans, contact Bailey Parker at 1886 Café in Mayetta at 785-966-2886.