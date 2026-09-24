Twenty-fifth anniversary of 9/11 attacks noted here

Cody Osmun of Holton was just seven years old on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, when the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and a failed attack on the White House changed the nation — and the world — forever.

“Twenty-five years have passed, but for many of us, that day still feels like yesterday. We remember where we were, what we saw and the feeling that our country had changed,” said Osmun, who served in the U.S. Army from 2012 to 2022, during a Friday, Sept. 11 commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, held in Holton’s Linscott Park.

Osmun, who joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from Holton High School in 2012 and served with the Army’s 3rd United States Infantry Regiment — “the Old Guard” — from 2012 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2018, was guest speaker at last Friday’s remembrance.

The event involved members of all of Jackson County’s veterans organizations, including Holton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1367, Mary L. Bair American Legion Post 44 and its Legion Riders group, We-Ta-Se American Legion Post 410 and Bernie Deghand American Legion Post 423 of Mayetta.

During the event, Osmun recalled the almost 3,000 people who “never made it home that day,” whether they were aboard the planes that crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Shanksville, Pa., inside the World Trade Center’s twin towers or the Pentagon or among the emergency personnel who “ran toward danger while others were running away.”

“Many gave their lives trying to save somebody else’s,” he said.

Osmun also saluted the thousands who joined the U.S. military in the wake of the attacks over the past 25 years to serve the country, a number that he himself was among.

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