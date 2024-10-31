Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day, and 12 percent of the county’s registered voters have already cast their vote in person for national state and local offices, it has been reported.

The Jackson County Clerk’s Office has reported that, by Tuesday morning, 1,140 of the county’s 9,428 registered voters had voted in advance.

A total of 150 people voted during a special satellite voting location open last Friday at the Old Bingo Hall on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation reservation, it was reported.

Advance voting for the election will continue at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse until noon on Monday.

Advance voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Nov. 2, in the first-floor meeting room in the Courthouse. Any registered voter can vote in advance. They do not need a special reason to do so.

Several federal, state, county and city positions will be determined during the general election, including the president.

All voting polls in Jackson County will be open for 12 consecutive hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each of the following precincts on Election Day:

Adrian Township: Delia Community Center.

Banner Township: Jackson County Courthouse.

Cedar Township and City of Mayetta: St. Francis Xavier Church.

Douglas Township and City of Hoyt: Hoyt Community Building.

Franklin Township and Franklin East Township: Jackson County Courthouse.

Garfield Township and City of Denison: Denison Community Building.

Grant Township: Soldier Community Center.

Jefferson Township and City of Circleville: Circleville Christian Church.

Liberty Township and Liberty Northeast Liberty: Jackson County Courthouse.

Lincoln Township: St. Francis Xavier Church.

Netawaka Township and City of Netawaka: Netawaka Community Building.

Soldier Township and City of Soldier: Soldier Community Center.

St. Creek Township and St. Creek North Township: Whiting Community Center.

Washington Township and City of Delia: Delia Community Center.

Whiting Township and City of Whiting: Whiting Community Center.

Holton Ward 1, 2 and 3, Ward 1 Illinois East, Ward 1 City Lake and Ward 3 Industrial Park: First Baptist Church in Holton.

Voters are also reminded to bring some form of photo identification with them to the polls that day in order to vote, as well as to any advance voting polling location.

For more information about the election, or to clarify where you will be voting, call the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, 364-2891.

Voters can also preview a sample ballot for the Nov. 5 general election through the Kansas Secretary of State’s website, https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview