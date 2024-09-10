Trees planted for classmates

Members of the Holton High School Class of 1963 honored three of their recently deceased classmates last week during a special tree-planting ceremony at Countryside Park in Holton.

Three trees were planted on the southwest corner of the park along the walking trail sidewalk in memory of Cheryl Zibell Blevins, Daryl Roller and Steve Baker, who were all members of the class, according to Susan Hershey.

About 24 classmates and family members attended the short ceremony, which included people sharing their favorite memories of those being honored.

Members of the HHS Class of 1963 have had five total trees – maple and oak – planted in memory of classmates, including Mike Tillotson in 2022 and Larry Jones in 2021. Each tree includes a memorial plaque for the classmate.

When Jones died during the pandemic, no public services were held for his funeral.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit class,” Hershey said. “When someone died in the past, class members would try to go to the service and we’d send flowers.”

To honor Jones’ memory, classmates reached out to Mike Reichle, Holton Parks and Recreation director, about planting a tree at Linscott Park.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.