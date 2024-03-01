Tosh leading Quality Monuments

Jill Tosh of Holton’s Quality Monuments describes herself as “very much a people person.”

“I love to listen to people,” said Tosh, who took over as office manager at Quality Monuments on Nov. 1. “I’ve always tended to be someone that anyone can just kind of unload upon, and when you’re dealing with a business like this, there’s a lot of emotion involved.”

Tosh, who said she has “a long history of customer service-related and sales positions,” noted that she’s also looking forward to making personal connections with those who visit the Holton monument business for reasons besides planning a gravestone for a family member.

“I’m enjoying making those connections with the people who are coming in,” she said. “I felt like, when I was leaving my previous position and coming here, that personal contact would still be there.”

That previous position was at Kansasland Tire and Service shop in Topeka where Tosh had served as a manager for more than five years. Tosh said she was looking for a change of pace in her workplace in order to be able to spend more time with her children and grandchildren, who are “incredibly involved in everything.”

“I was working 11 hours a day, six days a week, and had to be done by evening,” she said. “I realized it was time for a slow-down, so that I could be a little more available, but I still wanted to be in the field of customer service. I came across this position, and it just worked perfectly. Everything just fell into place.”

Tosh took over as Quality Monuments’ manager from previous sales manager and designer Carrie Law-Patch, who left to run 705 Antiques with her husband, Travis Patch.

“I have heard nothing but wonderful things about her,” Tosh said of her predecessor. “I know I have some pretty big shoes to fill.”

Tosh said she would also draw upon her previous experience as a manager of an OfficeMax print department in designing monuments and memorials for her customers.

