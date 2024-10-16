Topeka woman dies in Oct. 5 accident south of Holton

A Topeka woman was killed and two other Topeka residents injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon, Oct. 5 on U.S. Highway 75 about three miles south of Holton, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.

Dianna F. Slavens, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while Jamie L. Wells, 38, and Alva E. Goff Jr., 89, sustained “suspected serious injury” in the crash that occurred at about 5:10 p.m. that day, according to KHP.

According to the accident report, Wells was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 north on U.S. 75 when Slavens, driving a 2007 Honda CR-V, entered the highway from a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to Wells. The Toyota then struck the Honda broadside, it was reported.

Goff, a passenger in the Honda, and Wells were taken to Holton Community Hospital for treatment of injuries received in the accident. All three were wearing safety restraints at the time of the accident, according to the KHP report.

Slavens’ death in the accident marked the second traffic fatality along U.S. 75 south of Holton in a three-week period and the third along the highway this year. Scott Reaka of Topeka died in a Sept. 18 accident that occurred at the highway’s intersection with 190th Road, and Jennifer Monhollon of Holton died in a May 22 accident on U.S. 75 about two miles north of Holton, it was reported.