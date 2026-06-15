Three rescued from flooded roads after recent storms

Emergency responders rescued three people from floodwaters in two separate incidents last Friday, June 5, morning after heavy rainfall washed vehicles off roads in the county, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported.

At about 2:45 a.m. that day, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report that two vehicles had been washed off U.S. Highway 75 at Muddy Creek north of Holton near the Brown County line.

“Numerous first responder agencies responded to the scene. A passenger car and a truck pulling a trailer were both swept from the highway into rapidly moving floodwaters,” Sheriff Morse said. “There was one occupant in each vehicle.”

The driver of the car was able to self-extricate onto the truck and trailer, along with the driver of the truck, according to representatives from Netawaka Rural Fire District #6.

“Water continued to rise, getting onto the deck of the trailer with the two subjects moving up to the gooseneck section of the trailer,” according to Netawaka Fire.

Brown County Emergency Management and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deployed drones to assist in the search for the victims.

Personnel from the Sabetha Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team and Brown County Squad 48 were able to access the north side of the floodwaters and successfully rescued both occupants by 4:32 a.m., Sheriff Morse said.

“The victims were evaluated by EMS personnel and reported no serious injuries,” he said.

Other responding agencies included Whiting, Holton and Hoyt Fire departments, Topeka Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Unit, Soldier Township Swift Water Rescue Unit (SNCO), Sabetha Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Holton Police Department, Jackson County Emergency Management and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Later that morning at 6:30 a.m., a woman in her vehicle was swept off Q.4 Road just north of Elk Creek and south of 238th Road near the north entrance to Holton, Sheriff Morse reported.

Holton Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Holton Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded, and fire personnel were able to rescue the woman from her vehicle, it was reported. No injuries were reported.

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