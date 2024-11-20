Three-lot subdivision being developed here

Whether it’s building new houses in the Banner Oaks subdivision at Holton’s southern edge or developing a three-lot residential subdivision on land in the city that’s been vacant for at least a quarter of a century, Mark Aeschliman wants to do his part to increase the inventory of affordable, quality housing in Holton.

“It’s what I’ve been working toward in the past few years to try to help people,” Aeschliman said. “It’s great to have people coming in from out of town to build a forever home, but the largest need we’re seeing in town is an affordable, quality house… We’re trying to open up opportunities to alleviate that problem.”

Aeschliman, who owns and operates Aeschliman Construction in Holton, recently purchased land located at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Hillcrest Drive and developed that land into a three-lot residential subdivision, the final plat of which was approved in September by the Holton City Commission.

“It’s in a good area, and I thought it was a good opportunity to create more housing like we’ve done on Banner Road,” he said.

He’s also been involved in the Banner Oaks subdivision, the 10-lot residential subdivision along the south side of Banner Road that was first presented to the Holton City Commission more than four years ago as a means of creating “moderate income housing” for existing Holton residents and others looking to move to Holton.

With construction at or nearing completion on new houses on all but one Banner Oaks lot, Aeschliman said interest in the new three-lot subdivision on Iowa has been coming in, and one of the three lots on the new subdivision has already been sold.

“They’re roughly the same size as the three lots on Banner Road, but they’re just a couple of feet wider and not quite as deep,” he said. “I’ve gotten a few calls, so there’s some interest. And that first lot, on the north side, was sold after it was on the market for only about a week, so I’d say I’ve had a positive response.”

