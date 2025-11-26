Thoughtful Giving Day raises more than $256K

The Jackson County Community Foundation’s fifth-annual Thoughtful Giving Day raised more than $100,000 more than last year, according to JCCF Executive Director Meghan Stockman.

As of Monday, a total of $256,862.21 — the highest fund-raising total in the history of the event, it was noted — had been raised through 598 “gifts.” The total amount does not include $90,000 in “match dollars” pledged for the event, which brings the grand total to $346,862.21. Stockman noted that the total from this year’s event was $117,753.57 more than the $139,108.64 raised in 2024.

“This year’s Thoughtful Giving Day was an incredible success — our most impactful yet,” Stockman said. “The addition of Friday’s Kickoff Happy Hour really set the tone for the weekend. We wanted to give the community multiple opportunities to come in, learn about the funds and be part of something that celebrates generosity. It created great energy and connection among fund representatives and donors alike, and it paired beautifully with Sunday’s Walk-In Donation Day to bookend the three-day event.”

Three of the 41 non-profit organizations that saw donations coming in on Thoughtful Giving Day received more than $20,000 in public donations. They include:

• Holton Country Club Historical Foundation, a new addition to the organizations benefiting from Thoughtful Giving Day, receiving 30 donations totaling $45,813.50. The organization plans to use the funds for clubhouse and infrastructure maintenance, golf course preservation and restoration and equipment and facility support at the Holton County Club.

• Holton Community Hospital Foundation, receiving 27 donations totaling $23,092.56. The hospital foundation plans to put its donations toward the purchase of new hospital equipment and staff development.

• Netawaka Family Fitness Center, receiving 30 donations totaling $21,723.21. The fitness center seeks to use its funds for facility repairs and maintenance, specifically HVAC equipment upgrades for the center’s indoor pool room and fortifying the facility’s outer cinder block walls, surrounding the pool with insulation.

Four more organizations received more than $10,000 in donations during Thoughtful Giving Day, including Banner Creek Science Center, receiving 23 donations totaling $15,768.35; Holton Alumni Association Scholarship, receiving seven donations totaling $11,953.63; the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Bureau, receiving 46 donations totaling $11,481.46; and Holton Community Theatre, receiving 29 donations totaling $11,258.68.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.