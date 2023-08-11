Third annual Thoughtful Giving Day planned

The Jackson County Community Foundation’s third-annual “Thoughtful Giving Day” offers area residents the opportunity to make tax-deductible donations to benefit 34 non-profit Jackson County organization funds that benefit from the JCCF — and to see those donations matched by as much as $115,000, it has been reported.

While the foundation is hosting its annual “walk-in” event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Holton Community Theatre, 401 New Jersey Ave. in Holton, donations may also be made ahead of the event, starting at midnight Monday, Nov. 6, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 at thoughtfulgivingday.com, according to JCCF Secretary Carly Fletcher.

Donations made during this year’s campaign, whether in person at the event or online, will be matched in an amount of up to $115,000, including $45,000 from the Birkbeck Family and Giant/JBN and $70,000 from the Patterson Family Foundation, Fletcher said.

The aim of the annual event is twofold: promoting awareness of what JCCF and its affiliated nonprofits can do for the community, and connecting generous donors with those nonprofits as they seek to meet their year-end fund-raising goals.

According to JCCF, the $45,000 in matching funds from the Birkbeck Family and Giant/JBN will be distributed to funds on a percentage basis, and the more each fund receives, the more of the match money the fund will receive. For example, if a fund receives 50 percent of the overall total donation, it will receive 50 percent of the match money, and if a fund receives 10 percent of the overall total, it will receive 10 percent of the match money.

Fletcher also noted that the matching funds from the Patterson Family Foundation will be matched on all donations received during the event, dollar for dollar, up to $70,000.

This year’s Thoughtful Giving Day participants include: Banner Creek Science Center, Beautify Holton, Beck Bookman Library Building Fund, Coats for Kids Fund, Developmental Services of Jackson County Fund, Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County, Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir Fund, Friends of Beck Bookman Library Fund, HCT for Ellis Grace Play Place Fund, Heart of Jackson Humane Society Fund, Highland Community College Foundation Jackson County Fund,

Holton Ball Association, Holton Community Hospital Foundation Fund, Holton Community Theatre Fund, Holton FFA Alumni Fund, Holton Football Facility Enhancement Fund, Holton High School Honor Flight Fund, Holton High School Washburn Tech Assistance Fund, Holton High School Alumni Fund, Holton Youth Basketball Association, Hoyt Bandshell Fund, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce General Fund, Jackson County Community Foundation Fund,

Jackson Heights Washburn Tech Assistance Fund, JCCF Community Improvement Grant, JCMA Christmas Bureau, Kanza Mental Health Jackson County, Love Jackson County Disaster Relief Fund, Mayetta Community Fund, Netawaka Community Benefit Fund, Royal Valley Washburn Tech Assistance Fund, Soldier Community Fund, Vets Club Renovation Fund and Whiting Community Fund.

In addition to the in-person and online donation options, donations may be dropped off at Denison State Bank, The Farmers State Bank and GNBank Holton between Monday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Nov. 10. Donations may also be mailed to JCCF, P.O. Box 381, Holton, KS 66436; donations must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Nov. 14, with checks made out to Jackson County Community Foundation.