Third annual glass orb scavenger hunt being held this summer

The glass orb scavenger hunt is back this summer and a second round of new orbs will be hidden throughout the county this Saturday.

A total of 124 glass orbs, about the size of an orange, will be hidden for this summer’s scavenger hunt, according to April Lemon of More Than Lemons and a member of the Jackson County Tourism Council.

Forty-two orbs were hidden in public areas in all the towns in the county, as well as the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, on May 25.

Forty-one more will be hidden this Saturday, and another 41 will be hidden on Saturday, July 27, Lemon said.

“Every orb has been designed completely different,” Lemon said. “The designs are a little more elaborate this year, and some orbs have sculpted elements. This next drop includes some patriotic designs.”

This is the third year that the Jackson County Tourism Council has sponsored the scavenger hunt.

The orbs are hidden in public spaces, parks and walking trails in each town throughout the county, as well at Banner Creek Reservoir, Holton’s parks and lakes and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

“Each town gets at least three orbs every drop,” Lemon said.

As part of the June Second Saturday event in downtown Holton, several community members won the opportunity to design and blow a glass orb that will be hidden in the community this summer.

