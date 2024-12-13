Texas man enters guilty plea in 2023 traffic death

A Texas man originally charged with second-degree murder in the April 2023 death of a Whiting woman in a traffic accident north of Holton has entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the incident, according to Jackson County District Court records.

As a result of the plea agreement, approved on Thursday, Dec. 5, Ayinde-Jriel James, 45, of Keller, Texas, will face a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Jan. 9 in district court on the reduced involuntary manslaughter charge, as well as a charge of aggravated battery while driving under the influence. James pleaded guilty to both charges during the Dec. 5 hearing.

James had originally been charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and reckless driving after the April 26, 2023 traffic accident that claimed the life of Melinda Wareham, 74, of Whiting on U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton. He has since been held at the Jackson County Jail on $750,000 bond.

According to the agreement, signed by Jackson County Attorney Jeff Morrow and James’ defense attorney, former Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller, James pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge and entered an “Alford plea” of guilty — asserting innocence, but admitting that prosecutorial evidence could be enough to sway a judge or jury in favor of conviction — on the aggravated battery charge.