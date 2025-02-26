Tax sale moving forward

Twenty-five tracts of land may be included in a delinquent tax sale later this year unless back taxes are paid, according to county officials.

A public notice on page 9 of this edition of The Holton Recorder lists 25 properties in the county that could be subject to foreclosure and sale by the county if the taxes on the properties are not paid.

Jackson County Treasurer Lisa Miller and County Counselor Todd Luckman have been working on the special delinquent tax sale, and property owners have until April 1 to pay the “redemption fee” on their property or it may be sold at the tax sale.

Luckman said that for a property to be removed from the delinquent tax list, all taxes through the end of 2024 must be paid, as well as additional court and publication fees.

At the beginning of the tax sale process last year, a total of 47 property were initially identified as subject to the delinquent tax sale.

