Tax sale coming soon

Sixteen tracts of land in Jackson County will be included in an upcoming delinquent tax sale as county officials finalize the tax sale process, it has been reported.

County Treasurer Lisa Miller and County Counselor Todd Luckman provided an update on the sale to the Jackson County Commissioners on Monday.

The county typically holds a tax sale every three to four years when property owners have been delinquent on their taxes for three consecutive years.

Luckman said all property owners with land in the tax sale have been served and public notices have also been published in The Holton Recorder.

At the start of the process, Miller said that there were about 40 or 50 tracts eligible for the tax sale.

Luckman said he will now file a journal entry of fault with district court on the 16 remaining tracts.

Once that process is complete, a date for the sale will be determined and another public notice will be published in The Holton Recorder. He said the sale will be held later this fall.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.