T-Day dinner serves over 400; Xmas dinner planning begins

More than 400 people were served Thanksgiving meals of turkey, ham and all the trimmings last Thursday at the 39th-annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, including a record number of deliveries, according to dinner organizer Janice Schweigen.

“By the time we got all the deliveries and the take-home dinners counted up, we’d had a heck of a good day,” said Schweigen of the dinner, held at Evangel Church’s Family Life Center. “We had 180 deliveries — that’s the most we’ve had on the delivery side.”

Now, it’s time to start preparing for the 39th-annual Community Christmas Dinner, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Family Life Center, and Tammy Elliott, who has organized the Christmas dinner since 2018, said several food items and volunteers are in demand for that dinner.

“I will need volunteers to help set up on the morning of Christmas Eve, and to help on Christmas Day,” Elliott said. “I’ll also need several people to cook turkeys.”

Food items needed for the Christmas dinner include turkeys, cooked and deboned, as well as five one-gallon cans of corn, four one-gallon cans of green beans, six one-gallon cans of baked beans, 25 large cans of sweet potatoes, 36 boxes of stuffing, 12 cakes, 27 pies or cheesecakes and six dozen cookies, according to Elliott.

“We will offer delivery, carry-out and dine-in dinners,” Elliott said. “Everyone is welcome, and there is no charge for the meal.”

To make a donation of food or volunteer labor for the Christmas dinner, call or text Elliott at (785) 328-9588 or email zachcodymom@gmail.com

For more on this and other articles, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Dec. 4, 2024” under “E-Editions.”