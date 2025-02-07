Home / News / Swim lessons under way
Holton Municipal Swimming Pool lifeguard Anna Schierling (shown above at right) helped Carston Barnett (center) learn how to float on his back in the pool in the “tad-pole” level of swimming lessons at the pool last Friday while Atalie Askren (upper left) and Austyn Schumaker (upper right) waited their turn for Schierling’s help. The pool’s first week of swimming lessons was held last week with 110 youngsters taking group lessons and 70 in private lessons, it was reported.

Swim lessons under way

Wed, 07/02/2025 - 14:51 holtonadmin

