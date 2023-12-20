Sweet Sassy Molassy opens in Mayetta

Jude and Russel Gentry have opened Sweet Sassy Molassy on Main Street in Mayetta offering homemade baked goods and dinner options six days a week.

Sweet Sassy Molassy is located at 128 East Main St. and is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“We offer good quality food in a pleasant environment,” Jude said.

The Mayetta couple is retired, and they said they were looking for a project to keep them busy.

“It’s hard to go, go, go, go and then all of a sudden just stop. I can’t do that,” Russel said.

Jude agreed.

“I love to bake, and I thought I would serve my baked goods to somebody else besides Russ for a while,” she said.

The business opened right after Thanksgiving and originally served baked goods in the morning and early afternoon.

“After about a week, people kept asking us to switch our hours. I thought that if we’re going to be open in the evening, that we were going to serve food.”

The dinner menu always includes hamburgers, chicken strips or Seattle-style hot dogs that comes with fries or chips and a drink

“A Seattle hot dog is two bun-length hot dogs that you cut open, fry in real butter and serve on a hamburger bun with all the fixins’,” Jude said.

In addition to the three entrees, each evening will also include a “What’s For Dinner?” special that will change each evening. On the weekends, Indian tacos are also available.

Jude bakes fresh items each day for the business, rotating between cinnamon rolls, muffins, cookies and bars.

“It’s different every day,” she said.

She also specializes in making Greek desserts, as well as Christmas trays, and accepts special orders.

