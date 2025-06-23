Survey work planned for Tuesday on U.S. 75 north of Holton

UPDATE: Survey work will continue in this area on Wednesday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to weather on Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will perform survey work near the U.S. Highway 75 roadway on Tuesday, June 24, leading to lane reductions on U.S. 75 in Jackson County north of Holton, it has been reported.

The work is scheduled from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., conditions permitting.

Work will be done in one-mile sections from Holton to just south of the intersection with Kansas Highway 9 near Netawaka. Flaggers will direct traffic through the reduced area. Motorists should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT spokesperson Kate Craft said the survey work is part of the discovery phase to study the proposed four-lane expansion of U.S. 75 between Holton and Kansas Highway 20 in Brown County, as well as other potential improvements along the corridor.