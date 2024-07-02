Superintendent candidates announced at USD 336

Interviews are being held to select a new superintendent for Holton USD 336.

Patrick Graham, current principal at Santa Fe Trail High School, was interviewed on Monday, Jan. 29, and Dr. Ryan Most, director of virtual learning and special programs at Kansas City USD 500, was interviewed Tuesday, Jan. 30.

On the morning of Jan. 31, it was announced that Holton native Trevor Ashcraft, who is currently serving as the superintendent of Onaga-Havensville-Wheaton USD 322, would be interviewed for the position.

The fourth candidate, announced and interviewed Feb. 2, was Rhonda Frakes, currently principal at Jefferson West High School.

A total of 10 people applied for the superintendent’s position at Holton, and the applicants were narrowed down to four by the Holton school board on Monday, Jan. 22, at a special meeting.

In November, current Holton Superintendent Bob Davies announced he would retire from the district at the end of the school year. Davies has served as superintendent here since July of 2017.

As part of the interview process, public meet and greet sessions have been held for each candidate from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Holton Elementary School commons area on the day they have been interviewed.

During the sessions, district staff and members of the public have asked the candidates a variety of questions.

