New England and Seattle will face off in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, and the big game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX from 2015, when the Patriots held off the Seahawks 28-24 in Phoenix.

Local football fans are encouraged to make their predictions for the final score in The Holton Recorder’s 16th-annual Super Football Pick’em Contest.

The Recorder and other area businesses are sponsoring the annual Super Football Pick’em Contest, with the top prize to be awarded to the person who correctly predicts, or predicts closest to, the final score of the big game and the winner. This year’s top prize is $200 in “Chamber Bucks” that may be spent at local businesses.

The Feb. 8 championship game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. — the second time the game has been played in that venue — with kick-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time.

The Seahawks (14-3) earned the right to play in Super Bowl LX after beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 this past Sunday in the NFC championship. The team is looking for its second Super Bowl win — the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII at the end of the 2013 season by beating the Denver Broncos — in its fourth appearance in the National Football League championship game.

The Patriots (14-3), who beat the Broncos 10-7 this past Sunday to win the AFC championship, will be making their 12th Super Bowl appearance in this game. The team has won six Super Bowls to date, in the 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Pregame entertainment for this year’s Super Bowl will include Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing “America The Beautiful,” Coco Jones singing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and rock group Green Day, participating in the decennial tradition in which past Super Bowl Most Valuable Players are honored prior to the game. Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

If multiple people correctly predict the final score and winning team, then their entries will be placed into a hat and a winning name will be drawn from those entries. Last year, there were more than 600 entries in the contest.

Entry forms are available on pages 4A and 5A in this week’s edition of The Recorder and at each of the participating business locations. To participate in the contest, fill out the entry form at each participating location when you visit. A different score can be predicted at each business.

There is a limit of one entry per person at each business location. More than one entry at a business will disqualify you at that business. No purchase is required to participate.

Businesses participating in this year’s Super Football Pick’em include American Family Insurance, Bergsten Insurance, Beverley Brown and Co., Bumper To Bumper, Cecil K’s Hometown Market, Dairy Queen, Ellis Boys Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, The Farmers State Bank, Finer Than A Frog Hair Bar and Grill, Free State Gaming, Giant Communications, Ginger Snips Salon of Beauty, GNBank Holton, Holton Dental, Holton Meat Processing, Holton NAPA Auto Parts, Holton Truck and Tire Repair, ICE Automotive, Jackson Farmers, Jayhawk TV and Appliances, Mare’s Coffee Shop, Medical Pharmacy, Midwest Dixie, Nelson’s Retail Liquor, Netawaka Family Fitness Center, Pizza Hut, Prairie Band One Stop, Tarwater Farm and Home, Trails Cafe, Wilson Tire and The Holton Recorder.

Special contest collection containers are available at each of the participating businesses, along with some extra blank entry forms.

Contest entries will be picked up at participating businesses by Friday or Saturday, Feb. 6 and 7. The winner of the contest will be announced in the Wednesday, Feb. 11 edition of The Recorder. Good luck!