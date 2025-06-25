"Summer Of Love" art walk set for June 27

Jackson County Arts will host a free “Summer Of Love” themed art walk from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27, around the Holton Square, it has been reported.

The art walk will include a juried art show, art by local artists on display at area businesses, a photo booth, ’80 music and more, according to Katie Morris of Jackson County Arts.

“We wanted a summer theme with some ‘80s elements to play off ‘The Wedding Singer,’ which is the musical at Holton Community Theatre this summer,” Morris said.

Glass artist Annie Honn of Wichita will be the featured artist this year, and her work will be on display at More Than Lemons on the east side of the Square.

Many businesses on all four sides of the Square will have artwork on display, either inside or in the front business windows, during the art walk featuring local and regional artists, Morris said.

Artwork from several local artists will also be featured at the Jackson County Museum, which is located on the southeast corner of the Square, it was reported.

A photo booth will also be available during the event near More Than Lemons.

The theme for the juried art show is “Old, New, Borrowed, Blue” and will be held at Mare’s Coffee Shop & Cool Stuff on the west side of the Square.

“We had a lot of entries last year. I think it was the best participation we’d had,” Morris said.

Both 2D and 3D artworks of all mediums that incorporate old, new, borrowed or blue will be accepted for the show.

“We like to keep the themes open enough so that people can come up with different ways to approach it,” she said. “We definitely encourage all types of art.”

