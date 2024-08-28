Street festival, BBQ contest planned for "Stronger Together" campaign

Amateur barbecue masters are being sought to participate in a BBQ contest in downtown Holton on Saturday, Sept. 14, as part of Holton Community Hospital’s “We Are Stronger Together” campaign.

The annual campaign raises awareness and funds for those affected by cancer or mental health issues.

“The funds we raise go back into the community, supporting mental health and those with cancer,” said Nicole Baum, HCH Foundation director. “Our goal with the funds we raise is to dish them right back out to those who need it.”

This year’s event will feature a BBQ contest and a street festival on the Holton Square on Saturday, Sept. 14, in collaboration with the “Rhythm & Blues” Jackson County Art Walk and the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Second Saturday event.

A BBQ contest will be held starting at noon that day on the east side of the Square in the circle drive of the Courthouse. Participants can enter the ribs contest ($50 entry fee), chicken contest ($50 entry fee) or both ($75 entry fee).

“We’re looking for local, amateur barbecue enthusiasts. It’s not a sanctioned professional event, but we’re going to run it professionally with help from Kole McAlexander,” said Roger Stockman, HCH marketing and recruitment manager.

The chicken entries will be judged at 4 p.m. followed by the ribs at 5 p.m. The winners of the contest will be announced at 7 p.m. and will receive trophies.

Participants must provide a minimum of six ribs and/or six pieces of chicken to be judged on taste, tenderness and appearance, Stockman said.

To sign up to participate, visit www.hchfoundation.net or call Baum at 785-364-9610.

