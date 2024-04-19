Stephenson recounts "Wheel Of Fortune" experience

Brandy Stephenson of Holton recently fulfilled a lifelong dream when she appeared as a contestant on “Wheel Of Fortune.”

Stephenson, 38, was a contestant on the show in February, and the episode that includes her will air at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19 on WIBW-TV, channel 13 in Topeka.

A 2004 graduate of Holton High School, Stephenson is the daughter of Linda and Tim Reino of Holton and Rob and Carla Stephenson of Council Grove.

“I’ve watched ‘Wheel’ since I was a kid with both sets of grandparents,” Stephenson said. “I always wanted to be on it. Last June I had this strong urge to just apply.”

As part of the application process, Stephenson was required to send in a video introducing herself.

Stephenson is a full-time caregiver for her grandmother, Joyce DeVader, and she convinced her to be in the video with her.

“They wanted a video that would stand out so I had gram be in it with me,” she said. “Three days later I got a call for an interview.”

She did a short interview via Zoom with one of the producers, and a few weeks later, on June 30 (her mom’s birthday), she was selected for an audition interview where she played a mock version of the game on Zoom with other potential players.

“I nailed it,” she said. “It was so much fun. I knew I had it in the bag because I’m an outgoing person and I know ‘Wheel Of Fortune.’”

Stephenson said she felt confident after playing the mock game but learned that it could take, on average, between one and a half years to two years to be selected to be a contestant on the show.

“I waited and I waited,” she said. “I started to feel discouraged because my prayer was that I wanted to be on the show before Pat Sajak leaves and retires this June.”

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “April 10, 2024” under “E-Editions.”