S.T.E.A.M. classes pick up steam at Banner Science Center

The concept of S.T.E.A.M. is building up steam in its first year of being offered at Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory, according to Cari Andrews, science activities director at the science center.

“It is a lot of fun. It is a lot of work, but it is fun,” said Andrews, assisted on Tuesday by local artist Katie Morris as they worked with a group of about 15 children on “Planet Collage,” exploring the connections between the arts and the solar system.

“Planet Collage” was one of a handful of classes made available this summer through the science center’s “Hands On S.T.E.A.M. Learning” program for children, a program that emphasizes hands-on learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

The first-year program is one of several activities available to young people who visit the science center over the summer months, Andrews said. Other activities include “open exploration” on Wednesdays, an outdoor “book walk” and night sky observing with observatory director Mike Ford.

So far this summer, S.T.E.A.M. classes have focused on dinosaurs, biodiversity and art, including painting with watercolors and pH-based paints. Upcoming classes include a “color chemistry” program from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday), in which young people explore the science behind tie-dye T-shirt coloring; other upcoming programs involve animal camouflage and biodiversity.

“Everything is science-related, whether it’s life science or space science or chemistry,” Andrews said. “Even our art classes have been tied into science. The ‘Planet Collage’ class focused on composition and how music makes you feel, as well as how colors work together.”

The program differs from STEM learning, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Andrews said, noting the importance of incorporating the arts into the learning experience.

“We’re lucky to be able to add the art element into it,” she added.

S.T.E.A.M. classes incorporate small fees to offset the cost of materials used in the classes, and parents may sign their children up for classes online at www.bcscience.org

