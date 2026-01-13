Spring Garage Sale Form 2026

HOLTON/JACKSON COUNTY-WIDE GARAGE SALES

Friday-Saturday, April 24-25, 2026

Download the pdf file of this form (located below this text) and print it out, then fill it out and bring it to our office at 109 W. Fourth St., Holton, KS with $13 to cover advertising costs. This will place your ad in the Wednesday, April 22 publication of The Holton Recorder, as well as on the map and online at www.holtonrecorder.net

You may also mail the form to us with a check to:

The Holton Recorder

P.O. Box 311

Holton, KS 66436

Name:

Address:

City:

Telephone:

Sale Hours Friday: ____________________ Saturday: ____________________

Thursday: (add $5 for placement on the map AND in the preceding issue!) ____________________

Featured Items (Up to 60 words - $13.00 - please type or print clearly)

_____ (initial) I am enclosing $13.00* to cover advertising costs. I understand that my address will be included in the Wednesday, April 22 publication of The Holton Recorder as well as online at www.holtonrecorder.net . Maps and locations of where to purchase The Holton Recorder will be advertised.

(If you wish to list more than 60 words, payment is 90 words for $18.00 or 120 words for $23.00.)

Deadline to submit is 12 Noon Friday, April 17.

Make checks payable and mail to:

The Holton Recorder

P.O. Box 311, Holton, KS 66436

For questions, call 785-364-3141

*Add $5 for a Thursday sale you want published a week before the map as well as on the map.

*No refunds due to sale cancellations.