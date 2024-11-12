Special Christmas tree set up to honor local veterans

There will be a special Christmas Tree to honor area veterans on the west side of the Holton Town Square this holiday season, reports Nancy Schlodder of Holton.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, local residents are invited to stop by 405 New York Ave., just north of Jhett’s Pizza on the west side of the town square, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to add the names of their special veterans deceased, living and currently serving to the Christmas Tree there.

The special Christmas Tree will be displayed in the front window of the location and passersby will be able to view it from the sidewalk when walking by.

“My father and his twin brother, my grandfather and my dad’s two other brothers all served this country and now they are all deceased,” Schlodder said. “I want to honor them and other area veterans because they stepped up and served this country when asked to do so and without them we wouldn’t be here. I really believe that.”

Schlodder said local residents will be able to stop by 405 New York Ave., on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to add the names of their special veterans to the Christmas tree.

If you are unable to stop by on those dates, at those times, but would like to have the names of your veterans added, you can call Schlodder at (785) 364-4368 and she will help you. The veterans’ names, rank and war they served in will be listed on special tags.

