Solar hearings set

Jackson County residents will have two opportunities to share their thoughts on proposed regulations for commercial solar projects during upcoming public hearings hosted by the Jackson County Planning Commission.

The hearings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 2. Both meetings will take place in the first-floor meeting room of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The purpose of the hearings is to gather public input on a draft of solar energy regulations that could shape how commercial solar development occurs in the county, it was reported.

Planning commission members will not respond to comments during the hearings but will take all feedback into consideration before taking any action, it was reported.

Members of the planning commission have established guidelines for the public meetings, and they include:

* People who have submitted or submit comments on a Solar Feedback Form (available at www.jacksoncountyks.com/DocumentCenter/View/648/Solar-Feedback-Form) prior to Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 will be allowed to speak first.

Those who have submitted comments will be called to speak alphabetically, if the person chooses.

* People who sign in at the public meetings who have not submitted a Solar Feedback Form will be called to speak after those who have. These people will be called on in order of the sign-in sheet.

* Each speaker will be allowed three minutes to speak. Speakers should not pose questions to the planning commission or attempt to argue with other speakers.

* Speakers may not donate unused time to others. Speakers are encouraged to avoid repeating previous comments or reading written statements that have already been submitted to ensure all community member have time to speak.

* All comments must address the proposed solar regulations by specific section.

* If time permits, the planning commission may allow speakers to loop back in speaking order to add additional feedback. However, the planning commission reserves the right to maintain individual time limits and a total time limit on the public hearing portion of the meeting.

* The planning commission also reserves the right to mute and/or remove from the meeting room any speaker whose comments are in violation of the guidelines, threatening, aggressive, disruptive or hostile.

The proposed solar regulations and amendments can be found on the county website, https://www.jacksoncountyks.com/269/Solar

