Soil conservation winners announced

The 77th annual meeting of the Jackson County Conservation District will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 1401 W. Fourth St., it has been reported.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the program set to begin at 7 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by Lucas White.

Several awards will also be announced at the meeting. This year’s conservation winners are:

 Bob and Kelly Gay – Bankers Soil Conservation Award.

 The David and Lu Ann Porter family – Outstanding Conservationist Award.

 Howes Ranch Management (James Howes) – Grassland Award.

 The Jarrod Schreyer family – Soil Health Award.

To make meal reservations for the dinner, contact Brian Boeckman at the district office at 785-364-3329, ext. 136, or email brian.boeckman@ks.nacdnet.net. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 5.

The Holton Recorder’s special soil conservation section will be published prior to the event. To advertise in this section, contact David Powls at 785-364-3141 or at holtonrecordernews@gmail.com