Soil conservation winners announced

The 76th annual meeting of the Jackson County Conservation District will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 1401 W. Fourth St., it has been reported.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the program set to begin at 7 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by The Church Ladies from the Manhattan area.

The Church Ladies are a harmony-based acoustic trio who performs bluegrass, country, folk, rock and gospel music.

Several awards will also be announced at the meeting. This year’s conservation winners are:

 Henry and Tracy Hill – Kansas Bankers Award.

 Dean and Robbin Hug – Outstanding Conservationist Award.

 Charlie and Katrina Barrow – Soil Health Award.

 Teri and the late Lu Griffiths – Wildlife Habitat Award.

Holton High School student Jacob Huyett, who won the county speech contest, will be honored, as well as the first-place winners of the elementary school poster contest.

To make meal reservations for the dinner, contact Brian Boeckman at the district office at 785-364-3329, ext. 136, or email brian.boeckman@ks.nacdnet.net. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 9.

The Holton Recorder’s special soil conservation section will be published prior to the event. To advertise in this special section, call David Powls at 785-364-3141 or send an email message to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net