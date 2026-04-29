Slipke attends National 4-H Conference

Brooke Slipke, a member of the North Jackson Jets 4-H Club, recently took her passion for agriculture and rural advocacy to the national stage, representing Kansas at the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C., April 9-15.

Slipke was selected as one of four Kansas delegates to attend the annual conference, where youth leaders from across the country collaborate on solutions to issues facing their communities.

Slipke, a senior at Jackson Heights High School and the daughter of Alan and Phyllis Slipke of rural Netawaka, plans to attend Oklahoma State University after high school to major in agricultural education and agricultural communications.

She is in her sixth year as a member of the Jackson County 4-H Council, where she currently serves as president, and her fourth year on the Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council. This year, she serves as the council’s secretary.

“It’s a very rigorous application process,” Slipke said of running for the state leadership council. “During Kansas Youth Leadership Forum each fall, delegates from across the state choose who they want to represent them.”

Slipke was one of four state council members selected to represent Kansas at the National 4-H Conference, hosted annually by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The event brings together more than 200 4-H members from across the country and around the world.

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