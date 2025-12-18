Sitzler Fund to distribute $5,300+ in utility financial aid

More than $5,300 in funds will be distributed to Holton residents in need of a little help paying their utility bills during the winter months, thanks to a City of Holton-administered fund established more than a century ago.

The Sitzler Fund, established by the estate of Holton resident Louise Sitzler and administered by Holton City Attorney Dennis White, generated a total of $5,327 in interest for distribution this year, White said. That amount was also announced at the Monday, Dec. 1 Holton City Commission meeting by Holton City Clerk Michelle Raaf.

The fund was created in 1912 following the death of Holton resident Louise Sitzler, who had left the city a sizable donation estimated to be somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000 to be used to help “the poor” after her death. The donation was used to establish the “Louise Sitzler Trust Fund For The Needy,” it was reported.

The amount available for distribution this year is likely the second-highest amount of interest generated in the history of the fund. White said last year’s available interest for distribution totaled $6,635.89, adding that the total was “the highest of record.”

Recipients of Sitzler Fund disbursements will receive credits on the city utility bills they will receive in January. Those recipients are nominated by members of the city commission prior to the holiday season.

