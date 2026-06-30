Sheriff announces Hyper-Reach emergency alert system

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse is encouraging residents to sign up for Hyper-Reach, a free new countywide emergency and weather alert system recently implemented by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who sign up for Hyper-Reach will receive emergency alerts from the sheriff’s office, as well as weather notifications, Sheriff Morse said.

“One of the key benefits of this new platform is its ability to send notifications to specific geographic areas within Jackson County,” Sheriff Morse said. “For example, if an incident occurs in the southeastern portion of the county, alerts can be sent only to residents in that affected area rather than notifying the entire county when no threat exists elsewhere. This targeted approach will help provide more timely and relevant information to those who need it while reducing unnecessary alerts for other residents.”

Residents can sign up for the service at http://hyper-reach.com/ksjacksonsignup.html.

During the sign-up process, subscribers must provide their name and address. They can also check a box to alert emergency personnel if they would need special assistance during an evacuation.

Residents can choose to receive alerts via voice message, text or email and whether they would like to receive community alerts and/or weather alerts.

According to Hyper-Reach, message and data rates apply and subscribers can text STOP to opt out of the messages at any time.

Phone alerts from Hyper-Reach will display caller ID numbers (785) 522-4018 or (585) 419-0890. Text alerts will come from (833) 472-5378 or (585) 209-5563.