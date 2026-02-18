Seven inducted into Hall of Fame

Seven Jackson County residents were inducted as new members of the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame on Saturday, but the message they shared with those present at the 21st-annual Hall of Fame Banquet was the same — they owe their success, and their Hall of Fame honor, to the Jackson County community.

“Our community is blessed to practice a strong living example of ‘love your neighbor as yourself,’” Pat Fontaine, one of the seven Hall of Fame inductees, told an audience of more than 180 during the banquet, held at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. “It is as simple as that, as profound as that. The energy you provide is what drives our community.”

Fontaine and his wife Nancy, along with Beth Nelson, Dennis and Joni White and Rod and Shannon Wittmer were honored as the Hall of Fame’s class of 2026, joining 104 Jackson County residents and organizations previously honored for their inspiring leadership, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and volunteer work since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2006.

Concerning the volunteering aspect, Shannon Wittmer encouraged all present to “take that leap” and see how and where they can do some good in the community, just as this year’s honorees had done.

“If you don’t know what you’re good at or where you could help, start with the Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “Seek them out. Ask them, ‘What can I do to help? Direct me someplace I’m needed.’ And they will help you. Sometimes we just need a little nudge to do those things, get out of our skin and do something we’re not used to doing.”

The Fontaines, retired Marines best known in the county for their work in promoting the lives and work of their fellow veterans, reminded those present that, as Pat put it, “the real focus of our story is not about us — it’s about you.”

