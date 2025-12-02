Seven inducted into Chamber Hall of Fame

The 20th annual Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame banquet drew a record-breaking crowd on Saturday to honor several people who have made an impact in Jackson County.

More than 280 people attended the event held at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort banquet hall, and this year’s inductees included Aaron and Erika Allen, Brett and Carly Fletcher, Ginger Lloyd, Rosa Thomas and Karen Welliever.

Additional awards were presented during the ceremony. Benevolence Total Wellness, owned by Malori and Andy Henry, received the Trailblazer Award, and Cecil K’s Hometown Market, owned by Chad and Mandy Bontrager, earned the Unity In The Community Award.

The Allens, who were honored for their work with the Jackson County Fair Association and the Kansas Association for Youth Chapter at Holton Middle School, thanked their family – their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents – “who are great examples of servant leadership.”

“We’ve made a lot of great friendships. That’s the real blessing of serving – those friendships and those relationships you make along the way. We’re just so thankful for that,” Aaron said.

The Fletchers, who own B&P Propane/Knotty Pine Oil, emphasized what a special place Jackson County is.

“I want to thank our community,” Brett said. “We truly enjoy serving and doing life with all of you to make Jackson County a great place to live and raise a family.”

Carly noted that she is a fourth-generation business owner in Jackson County and that Brett is a third-generation business owner here.

