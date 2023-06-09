Sept. 9 Art Walk to feature "Rhythm & Brews"

Jackson County Arts will host a “Rhythm & Brews” themed art walk next Saturday, Sept. 9, around the Holton Square in conjunction with the monthly Second Saturday event.

The free art walk will include a juried art show at The Courtyard Event Venue on the east side of the Square, as well as art on display at area businesses.

Kansas-based painter James Caldwell is the featured artist, and his work will be on display at More Than Lemons. Caldwell will also serve as the judge of the juried art show.

Entries are being sought for the juried art show based on the theme “Rhythm & Brews.”

The public can submit pieces for the juried art show. There is a $5 entry fee per piece for adults who are limited to three pieces. Artists 18 and under can enter one piece for free.

“We’re accepting all mediums of art influenced by music,” said Katie Morris of Jackson County Arts. “Like the feel of a certain song or a picture of something like a musician.”

In the adult contest, first prize is $50, second is $30 and third is $20. Art supplies will be awarded to the top entries in the student contest.

Artwork can be dropped off from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Courtyard the day of the event or at More Than Lemons the week prior to the show.

The juried art show will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday for judging, and participants must pick up their work at the end of the show at 7 p.m. or arrange to pick it up later at More Than Lemons.

Many businesses on all four sides of the Square will have artwork on display, either inside or in the front business windows, during the art walk featuring local and regional artists.

