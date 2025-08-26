SEED funding available

Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced Tuesday, Aug. 26, a new round of funding totaling $341,000 is available through the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) grant program. Now entering its fourth round, the SEED initiative continues to support economic development and quality-of-life improvements in Kansas’ smallest communities.

“Having strong communities is what draws families, businesses and travelers to our state,” Toland said. “SEED funding empowers local leaders to invest in amenities that make their towns stand out – creating communities where businesses grow, families settle down and visitors seek out as their next destination.”

Administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, SEED grants are available to communities in 78 eligible counties, with populations of 5,000 or fewer. Grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded in the following categories.

• Childcare and Senior Programming – Projects that support or enhance services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment.

• Community Vibrancy – Projects that re-energize and beautify rural communities through public art, signage and placemaking initiatives.

• Food Retail – Projects that increase access to food through new, expanded or renovated retail spaces.

• Libraries – Projects that expand access to information and community resources through reading materials, technology upgrades, furnishings and facility improvements.

Eligible applicants include local governments, economic development organizations, chambers of commerce and other community-based organizations in towns that have not received a SEED grant in the past year.

A 10 percent local match is required, and all funded projects must be completed within 12 months of receiving grant funds. Grants will be distributed in two installments: half at the start of the grant cycle and the remainder upon project completion.

SEED grant applications will open Friday, Aug. 29, and close at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28. Grant awardees will be announced in December.

A webinar to learn more about this opportunity will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28. For information about program guidelines, the list of eligible counties or to view previous awardees, visit the SEED Grant webpage.

To further support applicants, there will be virtual office hours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2 and Oct. 16.