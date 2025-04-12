Schools set holiday concert schedules

Students in area school districts are preparing for several Christmas and winter music concerts that will be held in the next three weeks prior to the holiday break.

Local concerts include:

* Tuesday, Dec. 2: Holton Elementary School kindergarten students will perform their Christmas concert at 6 p.m. at the Holton High School auditorium.

* Thursday, Dec. 4: First-grade students at Holton Elementary School will perform their Christmas concert at 6 p.m. at the HHS auditorium followed by the second-grade students at 7 p.m.

* Monday, Dec. 8: Royal Valley Elementary School students will host their winter music concerts this evening at the RVES gym. Kindergarten students will sing at 6 p.m. followed by first-grade students at 6:30 p.m. and second-grade students at 7 p.m.

* Thursday, Dec. 11: Jackson Heights Elementary School will host a holiday concert featuring students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade at the Jackson Heights High School gym starting at 6:30 p.m.

* Monday, Dec. 15: A vocal music and band concert featuring Jackson Heights students in grades six through high school will be held at the JHHS gym at 7 p.m.

A holiday vocal concert featuring Holton Middle School and Holton High School students will be held this evening at 7 p.m. at the HHS auditorium.

* Wednesday, Dec. 17: The Holton Bands’ Winter Vespers Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the HHS auditorium.

Royal Valley Middle School and Royal Valley High School choirs and bands will be featured in a winter concert this evening at the RVHS gym. The fifth and sixth-grade choirs and bands will perform at 6:15 p.m. followed by the seventh through 12th-grade vocal concert and the high school band concert at 7:30 p.m.