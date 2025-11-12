Santa's workshop open Thursdays

Santa Claus is coming to town!

The jolly old elf will be visiting Holton on the next three Thursdays (Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18) at Santa’s Workshop, located on the southeast corner of the Jackson County Courtyard next to the Courtyard gazebo, to hear Christmas wish lists from kids of all ages. Santa’s Workshop will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on those days.

Santa will also make a stop in Holton after the Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 13. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on Holton’s Town Square, and Santa will open his workshop to the public following the parade.

There is no charge for visits to Santa’s Workshop, and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to take photos of their children with Santa, it was reported.