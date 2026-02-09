Sales tax question back on ballot

After failing to pass it in the primary election, the Jackson County Commissioners approved a motion on Monday to place the same .4 percent special retailers’ sales tax renewal question back on the ballot this fall.

On a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved a resolution to ask voters again during the Nov. 3 general election to support renewing the county’s .4 percent special retailers’ sales tax for the purpose of purchasing road rock for the county.

“We’re going to put it in front of the voters again in November because we cannot afford to lose $800,000 for rock,” Commission Chairman Mark Pruett said. “If we do not get this, then the rock fund is going to be probably pretty much strictly for patching. There’s not going to be anything for any major projects again for a long, long time.”

After the provisional votes were tallied during the primary, a total of 1,634 people (50.9 percent) voted against renewing the sales tax and 1,576 people (49.1 percent), just 58 fewer people, voted in favor.

The county’s .4 percent special retailers’ sales tax was first approved 22 years ago in 2004 and expires on March 31, 2027.

The current retailers’ sales tax generates about $600,000 annually for the road and bridge department and an additional $225,000 that has been divided among all the cities in the county based on population.

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