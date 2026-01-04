Sales tax increases April 1

The new quarter-percent sales tax approved by voters to support Holton Community Hospital will go into effect next Wednesday, April 1, for all Jackson County businesses.

The county’s new tax rate will be 1.65 percent. The state sales tax rate is 6.5 percent.

The city of Holton levies an additional .75 percent sales tax, while the city of Mayetta has a 1.5 percent city sales tax.

The total new tax rates for each city in the county will be as follows:

* Circleville – 8.15 percent

* Delia – 8.15 percent

* Denison – 8.15 percent

* Holton – 8.9 percent

* Hoyt – 8.15 percent

* Mayetta – 9.65 percent

* Netawaka – 8.15 percent

* Soldier – 8.15 percent

* Whiting – 8.15 percent

The new rates are listed on the Kansas Department of Commerce’s website as part of the most recent statewide quarterly update on tax rates.

Business owners who need additional assistance regarding the new tax rate can contact the KDOR at 785-368-8222.

During the Nov. 4 general election, Jackson County voters approved the new special .25 percent retailers’ sales tax for hospital operations by a vote of 1,413 in favor and 848 opposed.

The new sales tax for the hospital will expire in 10 years, on March 31, 2036.

The new quarter-percent sales tax will generate 25 cents on a $100 purchase and is expected to generate an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 annually for the hospital to continue “to modernize facilities, invest in medical technology and expand access to essential care,” Carrie Lutz, HCH CEO, previously reported.

HCH is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Critical Access Hospital providing comprehensive healthcare services to Jackson County and surrounding communities.