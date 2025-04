Royal Valley High School students and their dates attended the school’s annual prom, held this past Saturday at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and Venue at the Topeka Zoo. Shown from left to right in the photo above are Bowen Bryan, Ainsley Morrison, Carson Beam, Averie Stithem, Nolan Bausch, Samantha Klotz, Junior Wahwasuck and Molly Ogden.